Port Stephens Pythons have written themselves into the history books by becoming the first Suburban Districts side to win the Denis Broad OAM Cup.
The Newcastle District Cricket Association Twenty20 competition features senior teams from the suburban and grade competition.
The Pythons went through the competition undefeated recording a five-wicket win in the grand final against Waratah-Mayfield Red at the Newcastle No.1 Sportsground on Sunday, December 3.
Port's bowlers set the win up with a tremendous bowling effort to dismiss Warath-Mayfield for 85 in the final over. Tyran Eveleigh won the player of the final award for his match-winning 3-19 off his four overs.
The Pythons' fielders backed their bowlers up securing two run-outs.
There were plenty of other contributors as well including Jason Eveleigh who took 2-12 off four overs and Josh Moxey 2-6 off 3.1 overs.
Luke Cooper with 27 not out off 23 balls and Leigh Williams 21 off 20 led the way with the bat for Port, who posted 5/86 off 14.3 overs to secure the history making title.
Earlier in the semi-final, Port defeated Warath-Mayfields second team after restricting them to 8/97 and making 4/98 off 14 overs in reply.
The Eveleighs collected six wickets between them with Tyran (2-12), Lleyton (2-24) and Jason (2-22) all picking up a brace.
Jarrod Moxey made 35 off just 21 balls including two sixes and three fours and Jeremy Rushford 33 off 31.
