Nelson Bay's Aussie golf champion Lachlan Pearson is a natural at game

Special Olympics golfer Lachlan Pearson has had a level of domination in his first year of tournaments that would make even Tiger Woods in his prime envious.
The 15-year-old. who attends Tomarre High School and plays out of Horizons Golf Club, has gone undefeated and taken out the NSW and Australian titles is an outstanding debut Special Olympics season.
To say Lachlan loves golf is an understatement.
He has been playing since he was six years old and currently plays off a 23 handicap.
Lachlan said his driving and putting were the best parts of his game.
The youngster regularly drives the ball 200m and all parts of his game are being fine-tuned under the coaching of Horizons' pro Vince Owen.
His dad Rory, who acts as caddy, is also on hand at most tournaments for some advice.
Lachlan's mum Clare said the whole golfing community had been tremendously supportive.
"Vince approached Lachlan about coaching him and Golf NSW has been in touch. It's been great,"
"It's opened his pathways in all sorts of ways. The Special Olympics in four years time could be on the cards."
