Port Stephens link to presenting Australian Golf Open at its best

The premier golf event played in Australia the Australian Open was held last weekend for the men's and women's championship at two iconic Sydney golf venues The Lakes and the Australian over four days
Large crowds packed both venues with an army of volunteers on hand to assist with course marshalling and directing patrons around the course.
The courses were presented in mint condition with the touring professional high in their praise of both layouts with attention to detail paramount as the event was beamed live to Australian and international television viewers.
Part of the work force to prepare the courses had a Port Stephens connection with former Newcastle District representative player Mark Johnson who won the the Karuah Club championship 18 times and is the former Nelson Bay Golf Club green keeper.
Mark used his role as Toro national partnership manager to recruit young up and coming green keepers to prepare the courses for the championship and he selected three green keeping apprentices from Kurri Kurri TAFE
Promising Horizons' third-year apprentice Zach Semmens was one the three young men chosen.
Zach was part of the greenside surrounds and bunker crew at the Australian Golf Club with very early starts and late finishes over the four days at the Australian Open.
He gained wonderful experience on course preparation and the camaraderie of a dedicated gang of young men.
Zach also had a great year playing on golf courses in Port Stephens and the Hunter and was part of the victorious Horizons' B-grade pennant team in the Newcastle District Golf Association series.
He is also on the cusp of single figures and has been invited to play in Horizons' A-grade pennant team in the new year.
