Nelson Bay Tennis Club's Dave Matthews Seniors tournament huge success

The Nelson Bay Tennis Club is celebrating after staging a hugely successful Dave Matthews Seniors Tournament on the weekend.
The event, the second largest seniors tournament in the state, attracted a record 260 competitors aged 30 and over and their families to the Bay from December 1-3.
"This year broke last year's attendance record by 13 and the previous year by 30," tournament director Stephen Taylor said.
"Our tournament continues to attract the highest calibre players including former ATP ranked players, current and former world champions at the seniors tennis level
"We even had someone from Hong Kong fly in to play the tournament."
The numbers and logistics are impressive and over the three days there were 77 events comprising 450 matches.
The singles competitions were held on Friday morning and it was doubles for the remainder of the weekend.
Tennis courts at Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point and Boat Harbour were also used for the tournament.
Taylor said they tried to be different to other tournaments and this year they hosted Peter Draytons Wines for some wine and craft beer tasting on Saturday afternoon.
"My aim as tournament director is to see continuous growth in terms of player numbers and what we do to provide the players with a positive experience while in Nelson Bay," he said.
"Despite a few challenges along the way, the tournament was another huge success with lots of positive feedback received.
"We would like to thank all our sponsors - SportsZone, Port Stephens Council. ELA Lighting, Port Stephens Toyota and Peter Drayton Wines - and local businesses that supported this and in previous years.
"A special thank you to all the volunteers who generously donate their time to help run the tournament. It goes without saying without these people the tournament wouldn't happen.
"One of the highlights of the weekend was the visit by the United Cup on Saturday afternoon, which from my perspective was a roaring success."
Players and spectators alike lined up to get their photos with the trophy. The United Cup will feature mixed gender teams from 18 countries from December 20 to January 7.
The tournament will be played at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney and RAC Arena in Perth and will launch the 2024 Australian summer of tennis.
The playing field will feature five of the world's top 10 women in singles - Iga Swiatek (Poland), Jessica Pegula (USA), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) and Caroline Garcia (France).
It will also host nine of the world's top 20 men in singles - Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Casper Ruud (Norway), Alexander Zverev (Germany), Taylor Fritz (USA), Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), Alex de Minaur (Australia), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) and Cameron Norrie (Great Britain).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.