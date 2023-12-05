Murrook Culture Centre cultural manager and former police officer Justin Ridgeway led an inaugural smoking ceremony at Raymond Terrace Police Station.
Deputy Commissioner Paul Pisanos said it is crucial to create an environment within the police force where respect for and the value of Aboriginal culture is acknowledged but also integrated into daily operations.
"Building and maintaining relationships that showcase this respect is something the police force is immensely proud of," he said at the ceremony on November 24.
"The foundation of lasting connections lies in mutual understanding, respect, and a genuine commitment to embrace the Aboriginal culture.
Following the smoking ceremony, a special event honoured Mr Ridgeway for his dedicated service in the NSW Police Force.
He was played out by a didgeridoo, marking the conclusion of his policing career, as he left in a Highway Patrol vehicle.
"Justin's work has been instrumental in enhancing the lives of Aboriginal people, both within and beyond the NSW Police," Deputy Commissioner Pisanos said.
"The ceremony was a testament to the respect we hold for individuals who contribute significantly to the betterment of our communities."
Port Stephens Hunter Police District commander Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said the event demonstrated that Aboriginal culture is not only recognised but embraced within the policing community.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.