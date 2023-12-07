Protesters urged to stand firm: No Coastal Wind Farms rally on Sunday

No Coastal Wind Farms protesters will be urged at a public meeting at Fingal Bay on Sunday to stick to their guns and call for Energy Minister Chris Bowen to reopen the community consultation period for the project.
The latest No Coastal Wind Farms public meeting will be held at Fingal Bay Sports Club on Sunday from 3pm.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford said reopening consultation needed to be the starting point for any show of good faith from the Federal Government that it will take community concerns seriously.
Mr Radford said there was widespread concern about the adverse impact of floating offshore wind farms off the coast of Nelson Bay and the community needed to be convinced that any environmental impact studies are thorough and independent.
He said there were concerns that Mr Bowen wanted to rush the EIS stage to meet carbon reduction targets by 2030, but even the proponents conceded that it was usually an eight-year at least process.
The strong line comes after Port Stephens fishing and tourism industry representatives have agreed to further discussions with Mr Bowen about the impact of offshore wind generation on their community.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson facilitated a meeting between five community representatives and Mr Bowen in Canberra last week.
It followed three community protests over the government's proposed Hunter Offshore Wind project in the last two months.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has also made two recent trips to Port Stephens to seize on community concerns.
At the Canberra meeting, Mr Bowen declined another request from the community representatives to reopen the community consultation period for the project.
However, he agreed to take on board specific feedback about potential impacts on fishing and tourism.
"It was made abundantly clear that the initial consultation process was not good enough," No Coastal Wind Farms Port Stephens Group member Rhys Westbury said.
"We also spoke about the many drawbacks that we see happening with this particular project impacting the fishing zone.
"If the minister wants to assure the community that they are being listened to he must go back to the drawing board to some degree."
The federal government is presently assessing about 20 feasibility licence applications from offshore wind developers who have expressed interest in working in the declared 1800 square kilometre zone between Port Stephens to Catherine Hill Bay.
Applications will be assessed using merit criteria, which includes local content, job opportunities and legislative requirements.
The successful applicants are not expected to be announced before mid-2024.
Mr Westbury said the meeting had been useful.
"I think we were heard and Meryl (Swanson) did a great job as the facilitator of the discussion," he said.
"We left the meeting feeling that we are getting somewhere. We won't stop. Hopefully this is the start of more facilitation and discussion."
In a statement, Mr Bowen said the government was committed to genuine consultation and ensuring regional communities reaped the rewards of the clean energy transformation.
"That's why I met with a group of Port Stephens fishers and tourism operators for the second time, to discuss next steps for the Hunter offshore wind zone," he said.
"The government will only be licensing projects that can co-exist alongside the environment and existing industry, such as fisheries, and deliver meaningful, long lasting community benefits."
Mr Radford said the main concern was that the consultation process and environmental studies are fair and comprehensive.
"If it's a fair process and comes out and finds no detrimental effects on the environment from the wind turbines or associated works then we will support It," he said.
"We are not anti renewable energy and we will support wind farms if they do not detrimentally effect Port Stephens and the coast."
