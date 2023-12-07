Port Stephens Examiner
Protesters urged to stand firm: No Coastal Wind Farms rally on Sunday

By Michael Hartshorn and Matthew Kelly
December 7 2023 - 4:40pm
George Trinkler Senior, Joe Trinkler and George Trinkler at the community protest on the Nelson Bay foreshore.. Picture by Peter Lorimer
George Trinkler Senior, Joe Trinkler and George Trinkler at the community protest on the Nelson Bay foreshore.. Picture by Peter Lorimer

No Coastal Wind Farms protesters will be urged at a public meeting at Fingal Bay on Sunday to stick to their guns and call for Energy Minister Chris Bowen to reopen the community consultation period for the project.

