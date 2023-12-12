Woodville students come out on top at Hunter Valley solar car competition

Students from Iona Public School have come out on top following three wins at the Hunter Valley Solar Electric Car competition.
The five students from Woodville competed at Newcastle Tafe on November 20 and managed to win both races in the sprint and endurance categories, beating 59 other cars.
They also came in equal first for the design and innovation category.
Iona Public School teachers aide Jay Gliddon said it is a massive accomplishment for their little school.
"We only have 56 students and they showed some excellent initiative in managing to win three categories," he said.
The students were accompanied by their teacher Alysha Tully and teachers aide Mr Gliddon on the day and he said it wasn't the schools first time competing.
"Two of our students had older siblings in the competition a number of years ago," he said.
Mr Gliddon said the anticipation of waiting for the first race was very exciting, and the students couldn't wait to race their car 'Lightning McKing.'
"The students enjoyed the sprint race the most because the finish in the grand final was so close," he said.
"It was just great to see the kids have so much fun, winning was just a terrific bonus."
On the day of the races, the weather was cloudy and the races were all battery powered, which meant the students had to make a few adjusts to make their car go faster.
"The kids put in a lot of effort and were able to identify many different things we could change that made the car respond in different ways," Mr Gliddon said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.