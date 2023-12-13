Harry's Place offers chic holiday beach pad and endless lifestyle options

3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Welcome to Harry's Place, a truly charming renovated beach cottage that is in walking distance of two of Port Stephens most famous beaches, Shoal Bay Beach and Little Beach with white sands and crystal clear pristine waters.
Upon the entrance gate you are greeted by two stunning magnolia trees, walk past the quaint cubby house and manicured lawns into the epitome of coastal, chic, holiday living.
This property steps right out of the pages of a designer magazine, yet it's comfy, cozy coastal vibe instantly makes you feel relaxed and at home.
With a light airy feel the home has three large bedrooms and a spacious open plan lounge/dining.
Both the front and rear of the property have undercover entertaining areas ideal for those summer barbecues after a long day at the beach.
Set on a low maintenance 248sqm block close to the RSL, cafes and boat ramp.
The home is being offered fully furnished and has a proven holiday rental return with ongoing bookings.
