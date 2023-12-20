Port Stephens student athletes recognised at prestigious Hunter awards

A group of Port Stephens athletes were honoured for their sporting achievements at a prestigious awards ceremony earlier this month.
The Hunter Sports Association Blues awards celebrated this year's high performing students in the Hunter region at the Murrook Cultural Centre at Williamtown on December 6.
Six students from Tomaree High School were presented with awards at the ceremony, which is the highest sports award available to Hunter students.
Tomaree High School students Lucas Vincent, Hudson Roche, Ava Forster, Alice Mitchell, Summah Harrison and Amy Squires each received an award for a range of sports, including cricket, touch football and golf.
Amy Squires was also the recipient of a special award, the Premier's Sporting Challenge.
Related:
Executive Officer of the Hunter Schools Sports Association, Bob Harrison said recognition of the students efforts encourages their personal sporting and can inspire other students.
"Achieving at the elite sports level is rewarding in itself, but also teaches the kind of commitment that will service students in the future, no matter where it might take them," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.