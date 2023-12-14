Your local guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

ECO-WALK AND LIGHTHOUSE TOUR
FINGAL ISLAND
Join Aquamarine Adventures on board their fast and fun boat 'Envision' as they head onto the famous Fingal Island. Climb up the spiral staircase to the top of the unique Point Stephens lighthouse, where your guide will share stories about its origin and history as you step out onto the balcony and take in the view. Scheduled departures are December 15 and 16. For more information or to book your tickets, visit: https://aquamarineadventures.com.au/.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Australian hip hop group the Thundamentals are heading to Port Stephens this weekend, and they're ready to flex their renown live show on the 'More This Life' tour. The trio will hit the stage at Shoal Bay Country Club on December 15. To book your tickets, head to the oztix website. For more information, contact Shoal Bay Country Club.
LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Second-hand tools, clothes, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale at the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets this Sunday at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay, from 9am to 3pm.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
CAROLS UNDER THE STARS
ANNA BAY
Immerse yourself in the enchanting re-enactment of the Christmas story, intertwined with beloved carols at the Anna Bay 'Carols under the Stars' event. The festive spectacle is on this Sunday, starting at 5.30pm. There will be camel rides, face painting, and delicious food, culminating in the highlight of the night-time carols and nativity play at 7.30 pm. Gather your loved ones, grab a picnic rug, and head along to the Gateway Presbyterian Church (43 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay).
FAMILY FUN DAY
SALAMANDER HOTEL
The Salamander Hotel and Santa Claus are inviting the community to their Christmas Family Fun Day on Sunday, December 17, from 12pm to 3pm. There will be face painting, presents for the kids and a special visit from Santa so families can take the opportunity to get their Santa photos done for the year. Anyone is welcome to attend the family fun day and it is a free event.
