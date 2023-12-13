Santa's annual fire truck lolly run returns to Port Stephens

Port Stephens firefighters have once again been reigned in to helping Santa make his rounds, spreading Christmas cheer and lollies.
It will be a busy few weekends for Santa who will be escorted through the streets of Medowie by the town's RFS brigade on December 16 and 17.
Santa will be escorted around the Tilligerry Peninsula by the Williamtown and Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade on Saturday, December 23, then through Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae by Fire and Rescue on Christmas Eve, December 24.
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue deputy captain Giacomo Arnott said they will be escorting Santa through town and delivering sweet treats to the young and young at heart.
"It's a really special tradition and most of us at the station grew up in the area and remember Santa coming around on the fire truck," he said.
"Not every fire station does the annual lolly run but the ones who do, do it because they love their community."
This year, Santa will not be visiting short cul-de-sac streets. However, Mr Arnott said residents will be able to hear Santa coming.
"They'll hear sirens, air horns and they may hear music," he said.
Mr Arnott also encourages residents to head to a main road or street when they hear or see that Santa is on his way.
Plus, they will be able to consult maps that will chart Santa's route, which will be posted to the Raymond Terrace Fire & Rescue Facebook page and track his movements live on Christmas Eve.
Santa will hit the streets of Medowie this weekend with the Medowie Rural Fire Brigade.
The run will start at about 12pm until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday and a Santa tracker will be set up for people to see where Santa will be throughout his journey.
Williamtown/Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade will be delivering lollies with Santa around the Tilligerry Peninsula and Williamtown on December 23. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for all the magical details.
Anna Bay Rural Fire Brigade will host its Santa run on Christmas Eve.
