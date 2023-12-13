Port Stephens Examiner
Santa's annual fire truck lolly run returns to Port Stephens

Laura Rumbel
December 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue deputy captain Giacomo Arnott and Santa are ready to hit the streets for Santa's annual lolly run. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Port Stephens firefighters have once again been reigned in to helping Santa make his rounds, spreading Christmas cheer and lollies.

