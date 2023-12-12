Pure Property unveils new office at Salamander Bay with grand opening event

Hunter property management company Pure Property Management has opened a brand-new office at Salamander Bay.
Located at 1/5 Town Centre Circuit, the Pure Property team unveiled their new space with a grand opening.
Pure Property Management licensee Jane Lestone said the event was a success and everyone had a great time.
"It was great to welcome the community into our new space and celebrate," she said.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer attended the grand event on November 6 and raised the business flag.
Representatives from Port Stephens women in business, Business Port Stephens, clients, real estate agents and Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson were also in attendance.
Pure Property also has an office in Hunter Street, Newcastle and had a former office in Nelson Bay, before relocating to the Salamander Bay office in August.
Pure Property was formed in 2016, and Jane said they have enjoyed strong growth in the seven years they have been open.
"Our growth is through dedication from our whole team and a high level of service," she said.
Jane, who lives at Salamander Bay said the office was completely gutted and they started from scratch.
"It's all brand new and we've got great conference equipment in the boardroom so we can offer services like zoom meetings to our clients," she said.
There is also a table in the kitchen area that can be used for more casual appointments.
"It's a nice place for clients to come and see us, and a nice space for the team."
