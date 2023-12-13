A fitness program at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre is helping residents stay fit

Members of Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage (MRLTP) and their family members have been keeping fit with a physical exercise program at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre.
Led by the centre's manager Chelsea Love, who is a qualified personal trainer, the program is designed to suit a wide variety of people and fitness levels.
The program involves six weekly sessions, and includes land and water based activities, with a focus on cardiovascular endurance, swimming abilities and water safety drills.
MRLTP member Chris Dando said they approached Chelsea to see whether she could offer a program to enable MRLTP members to improve their physical fitness, particularly for the boat crew.
"Radio operators and some MRLTP family members have also attended the training sessions," he said.
The training sessions are not exclusive to Marine Rescue members and can be attended by anyone looking to improve their fitness.
The cost is $10 per session, which includes pool entry and the sessions are held each Monday at 8.30 am.
Chelsea said attendees have reported some sore muscles after the first session, but are now feeling the positive benefit from the program.
"With the great feedback we have received we plan on running two sessions a week in the new year," she said.
The program will kick back off on January 15, and for anyone interested in the program, contact the Tilligerry Aquatic Centre on 4982 4730.
For anyone interested in joining MRLTP, contact the base on 4982 4981.
