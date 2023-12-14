Port Stephens Examiner
St Philips Christian College Port Stephens year 12 formal celebrations

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Vice captains Charlotte Ditton and Ryley Barnes and captains Josh Price and Ruby McCall.
Vice captains Charlotte Ditton and Ryley Barnes and captains Josh Price and Ruby McCall.

St Philips Christian College Port Stephens year 12 students marked the end of secondary school by donning their best and celebrating in style at their school formal on September 22.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

