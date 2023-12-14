St Philips Christian College Port Stephens year 12 formal celebrations

St Philips Christian College Port Stephens year 12 students marked the end of secondary school by donning their best and celebrating in style at their school formal on September 22.
Classic long dresses were the order of the day for the girls, while smartly cut suits had the boys looking sharp.
With the picturesque backdrop of Shoal Bay Beach, St Philips had their formal at Shoal Bay Country Club's function room 'Whitesands,' where they enjoyed a night of fun while reminiscing on their achievements over the past seven years.
Students across NSW will receive their HSC results on Thursday, December 14.
