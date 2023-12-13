Northern Hawks keep key players for 2024 Newcastle RL season

The Northern Hawks have been able to maintain the key core of their playing group including 2023 player of the year Timanu Alexander.
Hawks president Andrew Chapman said the other key re-signings for 2024 were premiership winning centre/backrower Henry Penn who won a Newcastle RL title with South Newcastle, dynamic hooker Floyd Tighe and powerful prop Quincy Ross.
One of the best young talents in the Newcastle RL, Alexander received the player of the year award at the recent Hawks presentation night.
A former Australian Schoolboys representative, Alexander had an outstanding season with the Hawks playing in every game and becoming a mainstay and key leader in the team.
Alexander and fellow centre Manu Matoka were the club's leading try scorers with six for the season.
As Hawks coach Brad Tighe looks to build depth and quality the Hawks have also managed to retain speedy back Danny Vale, half Liam Walsh and youngsters Jack and Caleb Langdon.
Chapman said while the Hawks had not made any big name signings to date they were actively pursuing a number of players to join the club in 2024.
The club president said the Hawks were keen to build on the solid foundations of their first year in first grade in which they finished 10th and had two wins.
"We are looking to consolidate and grow both on the field and off this season," Chapman said.
"We are very keen to develop our relationship with junior clubs across Port Stephens providing a pathway into first grade and beyond for young players. We are the senior club in the region and need to support the junior teams in development.
Chapman said the club was also in discussions with Raymond Terrace Magpies about the Magpies women's league team representing the Bay in the new Newcastle RL women's competition and how that would fit with match-day fixturing.
