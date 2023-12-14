Nelson Bay Gropers vow to not rest on their premiership laurels

Nelson Bay Groper are determined not to rest on their laurels and are back on the track in preparation for next season.
The club will again field a team in the Newcastle Suburban Rugby Union competition after breaking a 24-year-old premiership drought when they defeated Singleton Red 15-10.
The Gropers have started training at Strong Oval on Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30pm and the message is for "boots, trainers and a towel and keep up the hydration levels".
The preseason sessions will be conducted by coaching director and fitness guru Rhys Cutbush with the clubs maintenance crew strapper Hugh Thompson and trainer Arron Jarvis will also be on hand,
After the tough training session the players can finished of with an ice bath or a swim.
Former international and premiership winning mentor Michael Wiringi, who won the 2023 suburban coach of the year award, is back as coach for the 2024 season.
He is keen to get the playing group ready to roll in the new year with several trial games in the planning stages. Numbers are good at training so far and competition will be hot for spot in the team.
