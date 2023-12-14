Fingal Bay Bomboras appoint Alex Watkins as 2024 men's coach

Fingal Bay Bomboras held their AGM recently with the majority of the club executive re-elected to continue the club's rise to the higher grade next season.
The Bomboras also announced their coaches for next season. The men's B-grade coach is the very experienced Alex Watkins, a former grade player with Maitland and North Nelson Bay with many seasons in the junior coaching ranks.
Nicknamed 'the Fox', Watkins was always keen to give back to the game and has unfinished business with back to back grand final appearances more than eight years ago. Above all his coaching mantra will be for "the players to be competitive, have fun and enjoy the camaraderie".
The Ladies League Tag Team will be coached by Blain O'Flaherty who has added quality to the Fingal Tag Team in recent seasons with his recruitment and coaching skills,
The club paid tribute to outgoing coach Paul Dooley, who gave the group of young players a premiership and the opportunity to reach their potential.
The Bomboras won a memorable 2023 C-grade premiership against Dungog Warriors despite have three players sinbinned during the game.
