Petstock is on a mission to bring joy to children in need this Christmas

This festive season, Petstock Foundation's Christmas project is on a mission to empower children through the love and magic of pets and therapy animals.
Their goal is to raise $800,000 for Central Coast based charity Cowboys4kids.
Petstock Taylors Beach and Heatherbrae store manager Blake Turner said there are about 15,895 children in NSW who are unable to live safely with their own families.
"Cowboys4Kids offers programs that allow children within the foster care system to gain freedom and independence through equine therapy," he said.
"With the current financial crisis the Petstock Foundation wants to help out as much as they can to support Cowboys4Kids so they can continue to have a positive impact on the lives of children."
Cowboys4kids founder Greg Floyd said they've been partners with the Petstock Foundation for four years.
"Across the four years, the Petstock Foundation has been very generous towards Cowboys4kids," he said.
"They've raised money through their staff donation program, their Big Hearts campaign earlier this year and now their second Christmas campaign that we're fortunate to be a part of."
The Taylors Beach community can support by purchasing a Christmas bauble from their nearest Petstock store, or by donating online at petstock.com.au/pages/the-christmas-project.
"Even the smallest donations can make a big difference and we are calling on our community to help this Christmas," Blake said.
