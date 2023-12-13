Port Stephens Examiner
Santa to hit the water with Port Stephens marine police on Christmas Eve

By Newsroom
December 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Port Stephens Water Police will escort Santa by boat around the Port on Christmas Eve to spread cheer, hand out lollies and put boating safety in the minds of the public.
Don't let a fun outing to the beach or on the waterways turn into a tragedy is the message Port Stephens Water Police have for the community this summer.

Help