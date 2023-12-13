Santa to hit the water with Port Stephens marine police on Christmas Eve

Don't let a fun outing to the beach or on the waterways turn into a tragedy is the message Port Stephens Water Police have for the community this summer.
Port Stephens Water Police will escort Santa by boat around the Bay on Christmas Eve to spread cheer, hand out lollies and put boating safety in the minds of the public.
"One death on our waterways is one too many," Port Stephens Water Police sergeant Clint Brown said.
"If you're on a vessel, ensure you are carrying all the safety equipment required for that vessel. Know where it is stowed, ensure it is accessible and maintained in good working order.
"Be smart about your actions. Stop for a second and think 'is what I am doing safe?' If you have to think about the answer, it probably isn't safe, and you should cease that activity."
Santa first joined the Nelson Bay-based water police on their boat in 2021 and his visit was so popular that he is back again for the third-year in a row.
The jolly man in red will be making his first stop at the boat ramp at Lemon Tree Passage at 11am, and his last stop will be at Jimmy's Beach, Hawks Nest (the Anchorage Street) at 2.30pm.
Water police will take Santa around the Port on Saturday, December 24. Times are approximate and subject to water conditions on the day.
As Port Stephens enters the summer boating season, Port Stephens Water Police would like to reinforce their safety message to those using the waterways this summer.
Sgt Brown said if locals or tourists alike are at one of the bay's surf beaches to please swim between the red and yellow flags.
"If boating, ensure there are enough lifejackets onboard the vessel for each person and that the lifejacket is the appropriate type for the activity," he said.
"Maintain all other safety items and always tell someone where you are going and when you are expected back."
NSW Marine Rescue monitor marine radio 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and if boaters are venturing offshore they are reminded to log on and off with Marine Rescue.
"Enjoy the waterways but please respect the ocean and other waterway users," Sgt Brown said.
