Hilltop masterpiece with stunning views offers unrivalled sophistication

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
A home of rare distinction, scale and sophistication, this impeccable residence delivers the ultimate family sanctuary in a prized Corlette address.
Offering an extraordinary sense of space and natural light, the property sprawls over an incredible 1170sqm of manicured grounds and gardens.
The residence reveals vast open plan interiors flowing to a large entertaining deck which offers panoramic views overlooking Corlette Beach, The Anchorage and beyond from nearly every window.
Location wise you will be spoilt for choice - a 300m walk to Corlette Beach and only 500 metres to the renowned Anchorage Resort.
Features include five generous size bedrooms plus a study.
The master suite includes large walk-in robe, en-suite and balcony access.
Three impeccable bathrooms have been renovated to perfection.
Open plan kitchen, dining and living area flows effortlessly to the large wrap-around balcony.
A gourmet kitchen comes complete with quality stone benchtops, gas cooking and breakfast bar.
A separate downstairs living area flows out to the paved outdoor entertaining area and offers an array of opportunity, a world class man cave, a one bedroom self-contained dual income opportunity or a perfect space for a home business.
The choice is yours and either way you can't go wrong.
There is also vintage style bar with integrated dishwasher and wine fridge.
Plantation shutters, ducted heating and cooling plus ceiling fans throughout add to the overall liveability and comfort of the property.
Ample storage space throughout is complemented by oversized double lock-up garage with extra high ceilings, seperate dual car spaces plus additional off-street parking.
Two additional garden sheds are practical accessories to the large front and rear yards surrounded by manicured grounds and gardens.
The 1170m2 block is surrounded by other beautiful homes and is located only moments to some of Port Stephens' most pristine beaches and untouched coastlines.
"This property will appeal to an established or growing family looking for a grand residence with ample space, views and privacy all whilst being centrally located to stunning beaches, schools and shopping centres," listing agent Ben George from Aspect Port Stephens said.
