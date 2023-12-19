Port Stephens kids receive water safety tips and their own life jacket

A multi-agency safety blitz is currently in motion ahead of the summer boating season in Port Stephens and it's target audience is the region's youngest swimmers and boaties.
The campaign is a collaboration between Transport for NSW, Port Stephens Water Police and Australia Surf Lifesaving, giving more than 700 Hunter kids from Kindergarten to year 2 tips on water safety.
Students at Tomaree Public School, St Philips Christian College, Shoal Bay Public School, St Michael's Primary School, Soldiers Point Public School and Anna Bay Primary School recently heard from Port Stephens Water Police who spoke to them about life jacket safety and safety around water.
Port Stephens Water Police acting sergeant Matthew Gray said they wanted to make sure the kids were aware of safety measures before they hit the water this summer.
"One of the topics we spoke to the kids about was the importance of wearing life jackets when kayaking or canoeing," he said.
For six lucky Port Stephens kids, they were invited onboard WP24 Intrepid for a boat tour with Port Stephens Water Police.
They were even given a souvenir to take home, one which will be handy in the summer months, their very own life jacket.
Sgt Gray said the overall message was for students to enjoy the beauty of Port Stephens, however more importantly to be safe on the water.
"It's going to be a busy summer and we want to ensure people are safe and responsible," he said.
