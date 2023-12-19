Students across Port Stephens celebrate their HSC success

Relief was a common emotion for many Port Stephens students who were eagerly waiting to see their HSC marks when they went live on Thursday, December 14.
Many students celebrating their success with peers and teachers at HSC breakfast events held at secondary schools across Port Stephens.
A group of exceptional students from Tomaree High School, St Philips Christian College Port Stephens, Irrawang High School, Hunter River High School and Medowie Christian School have landed their names on the HSC merit lists for their exam results.
A total of 23 Port Stephens students received the honour of 'Distinguished Achievers,' which is awarded to students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
St Philips Christian College Port Stephens students had plenty to celebrate about, with nine students named on the distinguished achievers HSC merit list.
Matthew Childs, Priya Davis, Melana Hargreaves, Jemma Jacobson, Eloise Lavis, Ruby McCall, Joshua Price, Elle Vitnell and Skye Williamson recognised for their HSC results.
This year's dux at St Philips Christian College Port Stephens was Melana Hargreaves who achieved an ATAR of 95.8 said she was really happy to be dux of the college.
Melana said her goal was to attain an ATAR of 95 and above but said she never expected to achieve that.
"I felt so relieved and happy when I saw my ATAR," she said.
Melana has plans to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of New England next year.
Director of Studies at St Philips Peter Freeman said he was very proud of all the students.
"They've worked hard for such a long time and it's good to see when that hard work pays off," he said.
"One of our core values is strive for excellence and Melana is certainly doing that."
Tomaree High School had six appearances on the distinguished achievers HSC merit list, for a range of subjects including Music 1, Mathematics Standard 2 and Business Studies.
Students, Benjamin Barwood, Luke Donovan, Hunter Jones, Ebony Limn, Ashley Pritchett and Ashley Taylor Jones named on the list.
Irrawang High School students, Jarrod Knorr, Travis Lamborn and Christian Thompson were also named on the distinguished achievers list.
Elouise Jane Laughton from Medowie Christian School was also named on the distinguished achievers list for her results in Visual Arts.
Four students from Hunter River High School were named on the distinguished achievers list, including the school's dux Ocea Liston-Smith who capped off an outstanding year attaining an ATAR of 91.75.
Hunter River High School head teacher of secondary studies Katie Mason said it was great to see so many Hunter River High students at the school to celebrate their amazing results.
"It is wonderful to see that all the hard work has paid off and students being well rewarded for their efforts over the last 13 years," she said.
Jocelyn Brady, Madeline Lilley and Daniel Vanderburg also made the Distinguished Achievers List, and Mrs Mason said the shift from band 4's to band 5's was truly commendable.
"All students and staff should be proud," she said.
