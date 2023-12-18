Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay marina earmarked for dazzling New Year's Eve firework display

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 18 2023 - 4:42pm
Tourists and locals alike will flock to Nelson Bay to bring in the New Year. Picture supplied
Nelson Bay is set to come alive with a dazzling fireworks display for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.

