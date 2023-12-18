Nelson Bay marina earmarked for dazzling New Year's Eve firework display

Nelson Bay is set to come alive with a dazzling fireworks display for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said New Year's Eve is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the year that was and look forward to 2024 as a community.
"Nelson Bay is famous for its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display and we're thrilled to deliver the event again this year," he said.
"It is a chance for residents, businesses and visitors to come together and celebrate the incredible place in which we live, work and play."
McGrath Port Stephens will sponsor the event for the second year in a row and McGrath Port Stephens principal Daniel O'Meara said the team was excited to again sponsor the fireworks spectacular.
"It's a great opportunity for us to give back to our community and be a part of creating a fun and vibrant atmosphere for the thousands of visitors that head to our amazing part of the world each summer," he said.
Festivities will kick off from midday at D'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay with live entertainment.
The fireworks display will fill the sky at 9pm, with road closures scheduled between 8pm and 9.45pm.
Cr Palmer said there are plenty of viewing points along the Nelson Bay foreshore for families to settle with a picnic blanket, chairs and local takeaway.
"This is a family-friendly, alcohol free event for all to enjoy, and celebrate bringing in a healthier and happier New Year, and we encourage everyone to come along and experience a spectacular night of celebrations," he said.
For more information including road closures, the best places to park and the best viewing points, visit: pscouncil.info/new-years-eve-2023.
