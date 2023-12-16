Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Former oyster farm structures cleared at Karuah

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 17 2023 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former oyster farm structures cleared at Karuah
Former oyster farm structures cleared at Karuah

The NSW Government has taken constructive steps to rehabilitate a former oyster processing site at Karuah with derelict structures and waste cleared from the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.