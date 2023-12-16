Former oyster farm structures cleared at Karuah

The NSW Government has taken constructive steps to rehabilitate a former oyster processing site at Karuah with derelict structures and waste cleared from the site.
The site, located on reclaimed Crown land on the Karuah River in Port Stephens, contained an unsafe dilapidated boatshed, jetty and water tank.
Crown Lands in the Department of Planning and Environment completed works to clear over 15 tonnes of waste and dilapidated structures from the waterfront site.
Prior to works commencing, Crown Lands commissioned an ecologist to conduct a preliminary investigation to ensure the adjacent mangroves and waterway were protected during the clean-up.
The Karuah River is a popular waterway for recreation and oyster farming. The clean-up will benefit visitors and locals to the surrounding foreshore and river by removing potential environmental hazards.
Crown Lands Executive Director of Land and Asset Management Greg Sullivan said with site structures now removed, future opportunities will be assessed subject to further funding to remediate the land to allow the site to be fully restored.
"The Karuah River is a popular waterway near Port Stephens for recreation and oyster farming and this investment to have the derelict structures removed from the site has helped protect the environmental health of this fantastic natural landscape," Mr Sullivan said.
"Crown reserves play critical roles protecting the environment and supporting communities with everything from riverside reserves to parks, ovals, community halls and much more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.