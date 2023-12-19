Hawks Nest Reflections Park new cabins are a welcome boost to economy

Hawks Nest Reflections at Port Stephens is increasing its accommodation offering for visitors and providing a welcome boost to local businesses.
The fourteen eco-friendly cabins have been added to the beach side park and will be open for business from December 22, with accessible accommodation and dog-friendly options.
Two of the cabins are accessible, with ramps and all-access bathroom facilities and six are dog-friendly, with lockable and enclosed decks.
Contributing more than three million to the local economy each year, Hawks Nest currently attracts 58,535 visitors per annum.
Reflections CEO Nick Baker said the 5.075 million cabin precinct was part of a multi-stage investment in the park to provide more diverse accommodation, and attract more visitors to support local small businesses.
"This much-needed upgrade will mean our guests will now be spoilt for choice with accommodation in both Hawks Nest and its sister park, Jimmys Beach," he said.
"Both are nestled in beautiful coastal bush land with surf and family beaches to enjoy, alongside nature walks and more."
Six of the cabins sleep four, another six accommodate six people, and the two accessible cabins sleep six.
Each cabin features recycled timber batten screens and flooring, plantation-grown plywood interiors and materials that withstand coastal weather conditions, with a solar power system and water from rainwater tanks will be recycled for toilet flushing.
Three of the cabins also have boat parking car parks.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Reflections is the state's largest holiday park group.
"It's great to see this new accommodation coming on-line for the summer holidays and other improvements planned for 2024 to support the region's tourism industry and local and interstate holidaymakers," he said.
In 2024, Hawks Nest Reflections Park will have a heated outdoor pool and pool area, a new camp kitchen, guest lounge and native plant garden for guests to enjoy.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the boost in accommodation in the Hawks Nest area was welcome, particularly in the peak holiday period.
"Visitors come from far and wide to spend time in stunning Hawks Nest," she said.
