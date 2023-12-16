Man, 47, drowns at Birubi Beach despite desperate efforts to save him

A 47-year-old man drowned at Birubi Beach late Saturday afternoon despite desperate efforts by other beach users and off-duty Birubi Surf Live Saving Club members to revive him
The tragedy occurred about 6.30pm on Saturday, December 16, when emergency services were called to Birubi Beach, north of Newcastle, following reports a man had been found unresponsive in the water.
The man was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.
"The beach was not patrolled at this time, however a number of volunteers were still on site at the club," Surf Life Saving NSW Hunter Duty Officer Glen Dunkley said
"Off duty lifesavers delivered several rounds of CPR and applied a defibrillator before NSW Ambulance and NSW Police arrived on scene, however the man was declared deceased a short time later."
The man's death comes after incidents at Boat Harbour and Stockton in October and November, respectively.
Mr Dunkley urged beachgoers to only swim when they see the red and yellow flags.
"We just worry it's going to get worse as it gets busy up here," he said.
"It's important that people heading to the beach take their safety into consideration and make sure they visit a patrolled location during the times that the flags are up.
"Ensure you swim at patrolled locations when lifesavers and lifeguards are on duty.
The Birubi SLC reiterated the warning in a post on their Facebook page: "We are pleading with beach users to understand their ability in the water and not take risks in water, as this is already the third fatal drowning we have attended in Port Stephens this year."
Police Media said officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have started inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The man's name has not been released.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
