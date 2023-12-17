Port Stephens Pythons lead Division 1 comp at Christmas break

Port Stephens Pythons go into the Christmas break on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association Division One ladder with Waterboard after a 97-run win against Glendale Old Boys on Saturday.
The two leading teams have seven wins and four abandoned games, including their round nine fixture against each other.
The Pythons top three set up the victory with an opening 50-run stand and 60-run second-wicket partnership providing the base for the side's 215 off 39.5 overs.
Jarrod Moxey top scored with 50 off 47 balls, Leigh Williams 46 off 44 and Jeremy Rushford 27 off 25. While the wickets fell regularly, the batters were able to maintain the momentum on the scoreboard.
The bowlers picked up the baton and Glendale's openers were both out for ducks, two of five in an innings which saw them dismissed for 118 off 28.5 overs.
Blake Simpson was the star with the ball taking 5-17 off his eight overs. Jason Eveleigh took 2-18 off 3.5 overs and Brock Hawley a miserly 2-19 off eight.
In Division 2, Port consolidated themselves in fourth with a three-wicket win against Waterboard dismissing them 132 and making 7/136 in reply with three overs to spare.
Andrew Jordan (3-22 off seven overs) and Will Kirby (3-27 of 3.5) both picked up three wickets and Luke Cooper (2-21 off seven) a brace with the ball for Port.
Luke Socha top scored with 38, Blake Mckee a quick-fire 34 not out and Jackson Rushford 29 in Port's reply.
In Division 6, Port were dismissed for 94 before Kotara made 8/95 to secure a two-wicket win. Nathan Humble top scored with 18, David Freeman 15, James Middleton 12 and Paul Le Mottee 11 for Port.
Lachlan Freeman was Port's best with the ball taking 4-16 off seven overs.
