50 year environmental dream for Seaham Swamp comes to life

The completion of shared pathways around Seaham has brought an environment conservationist's dream to life.
Brian Gilligan's campaign to have the Seaham Swamp gazetted to Nature Reserve status began more than 50 years ago and his daughter Kate Murrary continued the work to establish links between the nature reserve and Seaham Park.
Thanks to a Port Stephens Council Vibrant Spaces grant, Ms Murray in partnership with council, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service the pathways around Seaham are officially connected with the installation of new informative signs that bring vibrancy to the area, enhance engagement with the environment.
"Dad was a resident of Seaham for over 47 years and was passionate about environment protection, land management and conservation. He always hoped to establish pathways to provide links between the Nature Reserve and Seaham Park for the community to enjoy," Ms Murray said.
"I wanted to continue his legacy by creating beautiful, informative signs to link the key historic sites of the town, sharing the hidden past of the Seaham area in a fun and engaging way.
"Thanks to council's vibrant spaces grant, I've been able to bring Dad's dream to life - encouraging people to appreciate the uniqueness of the area,"
The new colourfully illustrated signs with maps and information have been installed at the bird hut overlooking the Seaham Swamp, and at various other places of significance around Seaham.
"I hope the creation of this informative journey through Seaham encourages people to visit and discover its rich history," Ms Murray said.
Council's strategy and environment section manager Brock Lamont said the Hinterland Place Plan, which was endorsed by council in November, empowered the community to implement change and action, as evidenced in the Seaham Shared Pathways Project.
"This project celebrates local history, provides interpretive information for visitors and has created spaces to connect, rest and relax. It's a great example of the community working in partnership with Council to improve liveability and wellbeing," Mr Lamont said..
"We're looking forward to working closely with residents and business in the Hinterland to help establish a new Town Team for the area.
"We've already seen some really positive outcomes from the collaborations encouraged by the Town Team model in both Karuah and Medowie over the last year, so we're keen to collaborate with local schools, residents and business to make sure we achieve the same outcomes for the Hinterland."
