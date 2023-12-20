Your guide to what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

CAROLS IN THE COURTYARD
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Whether you're looking to create new traditions with the family, or just keen to have a drink with friends and soak up the jolly vibes, then Shoal Bay Country Club's Carols in the Courtyard is the perfect event for you. Head along on December 22 and enjoy local performers who will play all your favourite Christmas carols. There will also be a special visit from Santa himself at 4.30pm. St Philips Christian College's performance band will kick off the evening at 4pm, followed by Christmas Groove at 5pm.
TAI CHI CLASSES
SOLDIERS POINT
Tai Chi Port Stephens 108 is dedicated to the teaching of the Chinese internal arts for health as passed on by the late Master Moy Lin-Shin (1931-1998). Tai Chi Port Stephens 108 currently run classes at Soldiers Point Memorial Hall, every Thursday at 4.30pm. With more than 25 years of Tai Chi experience between the volunteer instructors, Tai Chi can be practiced by all ages and abilities.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first.
SANTA'S LOLLY RUN
RAYMOND TERRACE AND ANNA BAY
Port Stephens firefighters have once again been reigned in to helping Santa make his rounds, spreading Christmas cheer and lollies. Santa who will be escorted through the streets of Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae by Fire and Rescue on Christmas Eve. Anna Bay Rural Fire Brigade will also host its Santa run on Christmas Eve.
