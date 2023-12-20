Your guide to what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

Whether you're looking to create new traditions with the family, or just keen to have a drink with friends and soak up the jolly vibes, then Shoal Bay Country Club's Carols in the Courtyard is the perfect event for you. Head along on December 22 and enjoy local performers who will play all your favourite Christmas carols. There will also be a special visit from Santa himself at 4.30pm. St Philips Christian College's performance band will kick off the evening at 4pm, followed by Christmas Groove at 5pm.

