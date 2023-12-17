Karuah Roos look for more success in 2024 after stellar 2023

Karuah Rugby League Club are looking forward to the 2024 season after a stellar 2023.
The Roos executive will be headed up by president Dan Evans, secretary Sonia Evans, treasurer Meriki Mason, vice president Dillon Foley.
The coaching staff are locked in with last season's player coach Hayden Thompson back as non-playing coach only after an ACL injury ruled him out for this year.
His co-coach from season '23 Dwayne Fleming will coach the Roos' premiership winning women's tackle team. The club as yet to be advised what grade this team will play in.
The Karuah Rooettes defeated Dora Creek 22-4 in the women's community competition grand final.
The men's team were beaten by Tea Gardens in a golden point thriller in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference preliminary final.
The club will start training on Thursday, January 18, at Lionel Morten Oval.
Karuah once again they have received tremendous support from the local business houses in terms of sponsorships with the club's major sponsor to be Karuah RSL, with diamond sponsor Indigeco Pty Ltd also on board.
