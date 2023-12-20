Development application lodged for new shopping centre at Fullerton Cove

A development application (DA) for a new shopping centre at Fullerton Cove has been lodged with Port Stephens Council.
The $37.5 million project is set to be constructed on Fullerton Cove Road and would be of much benefit to the growing communities of Fern Bay, Seaside Estate and North Stockton.
Fern Bay and Fullerton Cove residents have long supported plans to establish a supermarket in the area.
Their closest supermarkets being an IGA at Stockton or major grocery retailers at Medowie, Mayfield and Warabrook.
If the DA is approved by council, the centre would house seven commercial tenancies, which includes a supermarket and bottle shop, as well as more than 300 car parking spaces.
The announcement comes just two years after a petition was launched calling for a shopping centre for the area.
More than 600 people signed a petition in 2019 supporting a now-approved rezoning proposal.
The DA will now be considered by Port Stephens council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.