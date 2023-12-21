Port Stephens Examiner
Heartwarming memories: A Port Stephens wartime Christmas in 1942

By Laura Rumbel
December 21 2023 - 11:17am
Elaine Richards
With Christmas just around the corner, Port Stephens resident Elaine Richards remembers back to a wartime Christmas in 1942. It was a special Christmas for Elaine, her sister was coming home from the RAAF on leave.

