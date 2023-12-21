Heartwarming memories: A Port Stephens wartime Christmas in 1942

With Christmas just around the corner, Port Stephens resident Elaine Richards remembers back to a wartime Christmas in 1942. It was a special Christmas for Elaine, her sister was coming home from the RAAF on leave.
Mrs Richards recalls being able to physically feel the excitement in the air on Christmas, not just because of the anticipation of Santa Claus' visit but because of her sister's homecoming.
"My parents, my brothers and I stood anxious and impatient on Hamilton Railway station with many others who also awaited the arrival of loved ones coming home on leave," she said.
Mrs Richards remembers her family's Christmas celebrations fondly that year, but said not everyone in their street was preparing for Christmas the way her family was. "Just about everyone who lived in Islington was poor but our next-door neighbours were poorer than most," she said.
Their neighbours' plight worried Elaine and her siblings and they decided to give them something to brighten their Christmas.
"We chose five glass tumblers for the boys and a glass cup and saucer each for Mr and Mrs Lowe," she said. "These we filled with boiled lollies and wrapped up in coloured cellophane."
Christmas day arrived to the joyous sounds of the neighbourhood children in the streets with their new toys, Mrs Richards said. Deciding to spread some Christmas joy, Elaine, her sister and her mother headed next door.
"The door was opened by one of the five boys and his eyes opened wide when he saw the cellophane-wrapped gifts and excitedly called for his mother," she said.
"Her eyes lit up as tears filled her eyes and her face filled with gratitude as she said 'Merry Christmas to you and God bless you'."
