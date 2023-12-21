Nelson Bay Golf Club support network guides juniors on rise up golf ranks

The rise and rise of junior golf at Nelson Bay Golf Club continues with 35 local kids enjoying the final Christmas break-up at the halfway facility.
The junior clinics run by Moses Golf, with head teaching professional Warren Moses at the helm, has made a significant contribution to young talent emerging from the clinics.
The terrific support by club members who give their time freely on Thursday afternoons for the clinics including female members Robyn Kennett, Mary Reich, Di Johnson, Bernice Ticehurst and Lesley Filmer has been outstanding.
Chris Mawson, the junior golf co-ordinator, is Moses' right hand man organising travel to pennant and junior tournaments and is also a very handy and safe bus driver
The juniors' development has also been helped by the financial help from the Dirty Dozen touring golf group who have assisted with scholarships awarded every term and trophies for junior pennant teams.
Two early recipients of the scholarship Lachlan Lawson and Amy Squires have been impressive in recent tournaments.
Children are selected for their all-round attributes. The scholarships named after former Dirty Dozen members and golf club stalwarts Warren and Brian Diemar who were part the volunteer work force that created the course from virgin bush.
Both brothers served on the committee, with Brian a former president and life member of the club.
The Dozeners have spent more than of $12,000 over 10 years to promote junior golf.
Two early recipients of the scholarship Lachlan Lawson and Amy Squires have been impressive in recent tournaments. Lachlan Lawson, now playing off 1, shot an amazing 66 in a recent stroke round and finished 27th in the Australian Amateur titles
Moses, as his coach, is excited to see how far this young man can go.
Lawson has a terrific work ethic with hours and hours of practice every week.
Amy Squires is also another rising talent coached by Mark Ingrey. She now plays off 2.8 she won the ladies club championships at both the Bay and Horizons.
Squires plays pennant with the prestigious Concord Ladies Pennant team and has been selected to play in the Amateur Masters event in Melbourne in the new year. She also won the NDGA order of merit.
Squires was one of six Tomaree High School students recognised with sporting blues.
Ingrey, the NSW senior regional manager and Jack Newton Foundation manager, said when he first met Moses his passion for junior golf was outstanding and together they have had a game plan to put Nelson Bay on the map with junior golf.
The awards speak for themselves last year the club received the Jack Newton Junior Golf Program of the year and in 2020 Moses received the NSW and ACT PGA game development coach of the year,
Junior golf pushes on with last term's winner of the scholarship Ava Jones to join her other 12 teammates to play in a tournament at Newcastle Golf Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.