Mayoral Academic scholarships applications are open

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 2:10pm
Port Stephens Council Mayor Ryan Palmer with 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipients.
A total of $40,000 is now available to help Port Stephens students starting TAFE or university in 2024 as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.

