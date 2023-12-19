Mayoral Academic scholarships applications are open

A total of $40,000 is now available to help Port Stephens students starting TAFE or university in 2024 as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.
This is the fifteenth year that local students can apply for a $2,000 scholarship to help cover the cost of their studies thanks to the joint initiative by Port Stephens Council and local Port Stephens businesses.
There are 20 scholarships available thanks to 17 local businesses that have collectively contributed $40,000 to the scholarship pool.
This year's generous sponsors include Ampcontrol, BAE Systems, Business Port Stephens, Club Lemon Tree (x2), Destination Port Stephens, Enrich HR, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones Homes, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport (2), Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, The Wests Group (x2), Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.
The 2024 Mayoral Academic Scholarships are open from now until Sunday, January 15, 2024.
For more information and to apply, visit pscouncil.info/mayoralacademicscholarships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.