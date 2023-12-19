Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Double demerits hit after worst road toll in five years

Updated December 20 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police will swarm roads and airports across the Christmas break double demerit period after the country's road toll hit a five-year high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.