Gardens 400m specialist Drink Cruisers ready to extend hot streak

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Drink Cruisers to build on her impressive run over The Gardens 400m course on Wednesday.
Drink Cruisers has won five of her past seven goes at the track and distance, which she faces again in the fourth race on the 12-event program.
She has drawn well in box two and Davies expected her to again be hard to beat.
"She's really in top form," Davies said.
"I use to try to run her over the 500, and she's won over 500, but she can't run the time. Now I've trained her as a 400 dog, her form has been unbelievable."
On Wednesday, she has speed inside her in the form of Michelle Johnson-trained Winlock Way Out and on her outside in box three with John Miles' Laurie's Alonso.
"When you get up to free-for-alls, they are all good dogs," Davies said.
"But she can break 11 [seconds] to the first mark and there's one thing about her, if she hits the front, she hates dogs getting past her. She's a really determined dog."
Davies also has Garin out of box eight in the seventh, a 5th grade 400m race.
Garin had not placed in six runs since winning his debut at the track in August before finishing second, well clear of the rest, behind Premier Mac last week.
"His form looks poor but he needs an inside draw and he keeps getting seven and eight, and he's got eight again," he said. "He goes good that dog but he loves the rail."
"If he has any luck and can clear them then cut over to the fence, he will go well.
"When I step him up to the 500m he will be a better dog as well. He just can't draw a box."
