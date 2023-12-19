Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Gardens 400m specialist Drink Cruisers ready to extend hot streak

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 20 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Davies
Stephen Davies

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Drink Cruisers to build on her impressive run over The Gardens 400m course on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help