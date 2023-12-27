Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Man dead, woman fighting for life after four pulled from water

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 27 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called when another man drowned at the same beach earlier this month. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
Emergency services were called when another man drowned at the same beach earlier this month. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW

A MAN has drowned and a woman is fighting for life in hospital after they were among four people pulled from the water at Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.