Record numbers walk Tomaree summit

Community volunteers manning the Help Desk over the Christmas -New Year holiday period have been overwhelmed by the record numbers of people walking to the summit which will provide valuable feedback and data for the NPWS, and the Port Stephens Tourism Authority and Port Stephens Council Tomaree Headland Heritage Group President Peter Clough. .
"It has also been most instructive talking to people keen to do the walk."
These numbers reinforce that the Tomaree Headland remains the most popular visitor attraction in Port Stephens.
In fact he believes that numbers approaching 250,000 per annum are now accessing this iconic site which is well in advance of the last recorded numbers of 200,000 during 2018 by the NPWS.
He also said almost all new visitors were confused about where exactly the walk started so the Help Desk initiative has been invaluable particularly to first time visitors.
Other concerns expressed were:
The actual access to the Tomaree Coastal Walk is not signposted at the Headland entry which is approximately 300m away.
Therefore the Help Desk initiative clearly has been a sought-after service by holiday makers to both the Tomaree Summit and Tomaree Coastal walks.
In fact in September this year at the opening of the Tomaree Coastal Walk, the NSW Premier indicated that the new Coastal walk will potentially attract an additional 300,000 visitors each year which will also significantly grow the numbers at the Tomaree Head.
Therefore there is clearly a strong need for an information facility at the headland entry.
