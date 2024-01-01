Record numbers walk Tomaree summit

. There needs to be a Sense of Arrival including directional signage and mapping

particularly for the first-time visitors to Port Stephens for the summit walk at the entry.

. The strong need for information on mobility and animal access as well as the degree of

difficulty , and how long it takes to reach the summit etc. Many were also interested in the

rich military and indigenous history and also the future of the Tomaree Lodge which has

now been vacant for well over 2 years and therefore a major concern for the Port Stephens

community

. The strong need for information on the recently introduced Tomaree Coastal Walk to

assist visitors determine how long it takes and whether they can do it in sections including