Police hunt Nelson Bay offenders

Police are investigating a break and enter offence which occurred at Nelson Bay on the night of December 29, 2023.
Police are appealing to the public to assist with identifying the person in the above images.
If you recognise this person, or the clothing worn, please contact Nelson Bay Police on 49277220 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All reports can be made anonymously. Please quote E79342713.
