Final touches to Tomaree Coastal Walk complete for holiday season

By Newsroom
January 2 2024 - 2:53pm
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed the final bypass track on the new 27-kilometre Tomaree Coastal Walk just in time for the Christmas holidays.

