Final touches to Tomaree Coastal Walk complete for holiday season

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed the final bypass track on the new 27-kilometre Tomaree Coastal Walk just in time for the Christmas holidays.
The $6.7 million project funded by the NSW Government, opened in September while the extra track was underway to bypass Fingal Spit, reducing temptation to walk across the dangerous sandbar.
The new track connects walkers straight to Fingal Bay Beach just beyond the Spit, and close to a patrolled beach swimming area.
The bypass takes walkers through forested areas with towering blackbutts eucalypts and melaleucas and includes new pedestrian bridges plus a viewing platform with 180-degree views across Fingal Bay and towards Barry Park.
The entire walk can be done as a self-guided two-day hike. Day one would be 18 kilometres from Tomaree Head Summit to the town of One Mile where you could stay overnight; Day two would be a shorter 9km journey from One Mile to Birubi Point.
The 27-kilometre walking track connects Birubi Point in the south with Tomaree Head in the north and was formally opened by the NSW Premier in September 2023. It is one of 13 projects featured in the NSW Great Walks initiative.
"Locals and visitors alike, absolutely love our new Tomaree Coastal Walk," said Minister for Families and Communities & Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington.
"The track twists and turns through different terrain with stunning vistas along the way. Those planning a trek should definitely allow two or three days to properly soak it all in."
"I'm grateful to NPWS for the thoughtful, collaborative approach it took to developing and delivering the track, especially this latest enhancement which avoids walkers being lured towards the dangers of Fingal Spit," she said.
NPWS Hunter Central Coast Director Kylie Yeend said the overall walk is easily broken up into smaller sections, so visitors can walk at their own pace to experience the stunning natural coastal vistas.
"You can choose your own adventure and explore the walk over a number of days," she said.
"The track retraces ancient routes used by the Worimi People and finishes up at Birubi Point Aboriginal Place where NPWS has installed cultural artwork so you can learn the stories of this land.
"It's a great way to get off screens, get outdoors and enjoy nature. Simply check out the detail online to find which sections of the track suits your needs."
For more information about the walk go to https://nswparks.info/tcw
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.