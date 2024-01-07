Teenage star Jaxon Brooks leads Raymond Terrace to first win of season

Teenage all-rounder Jaxon Brooks has led Raymond Terrace to their first win of the season defeating Eastern Suburbs by five wickets in game two of Saturday's Twenty20 double headers.
Brooks hit an unbeaten 66 off just 64 balls as the Lions posted 5/126 reaching their target with an over to spare.
In other round nine and 10 fixtures, Kurri Weston Mulbring and Northern Suburbs both recorded back-to-back wins.
The Warriors cruised to wins against Tenambit Morpeth and Thornton.
Norths beat the Lions first up and then got home by a single run against City United when City skipper Matt Trappel needing a six off the last ball to win struck the ball long and deep but it fell just short for a four.
The other winners on the day were Thornton against Easts and City against Wests in round nine and Tenambit Morpeth against Wests in round 10.
At King Edward Park, the Lions finally tasted victory after a testing start to the season.
Josh Wells (3-6 off two) picked up three wickets in the 19th over, including the crucial wicket of Lachaln Wishart for 37, to keep Easts total to a manageable 7/124.
Wishart top scored with his run a ball innings as several Easts players made starts but couldn't keep their momentum going in the frenetic T20 format.
Mitch Morgan took 2-15 off four overs and Jaryd Abbott 2-20 for the Lions.
Skipper Daniel Upward was out early, but Brooks and Max Farmer, who was back in Lions colours with Sydney grade cricket yet to return, set up the Lions innings with a 72-run partnership.
Farmer was run out for 33, but Brooks was able to keep the scoreboard ticking with a combination of big hitting and good running. He finished with six fours and three sixes.
In Raymond Terrace's earlier game against Norths at Lorn Park, the Lions were generally good in the field, apart from a couple of dropped catches, to restrict Norths to 6/120.
Sean Gibson top scored with 34, Matt Sugden made 31 off 34 and Caleb Daskalovski 20 off 18 for Norths.
Ben Maytom was on a hat-trick for the Lions and finished with 3-20, Jaxon Brooks took the crucial wickets of David Hancock and Lincoln Mills to end with 2-17 and Max Farmer took a break from behind stumps to claim 1-18.
In reply Brooks was out for a duck in the first over, but Farmer (16) and Luke Thomas soon had the runs ticking over and they quickly raced to 41 when Farmer was out.
Thomas was keeping the Lions on target, but was losing partners and when he was run out for 39 off 27 balls with the score on 6/71 the chase was effectively over. The Lions were all out for 88 in the 18th over.
Raymond Terrace made 7/133 and restricted Norths to 7/82 in their first T/20 game on Saturday.
Mackenzie Morison top scored with 44 not out off 32 balls. Liam Osborn took 2-11 and Joel Osborn 2-14 with the ball for the Lions.
In game two, Raymond Terrace made 4/100 to defeat Eastern Suburbs 6/99 with four overs to spare. Tyler Gear took 2-7 and Rhys Hay 2-8 for the Terrace. Luke Wells top scored with 39 off 39 balls.
Raymond Terrace are unbeaten on top of the ladder with 50 points, 14 points clear of City United, after 10 rounds.
