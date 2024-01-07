Port Stephens Examiner
Teenage star Jaxon Brooks leads Raymond Terrace to first win of season

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:16pm, first published January 7 2024 - 2:37pm
Jaxon Brook bowling against Northern Suburbs on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Jaxon Brook bowling against Northern Suburbs on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Teenage all-rounder Jaxon Brooks has led Raymond Terrace to their first win of the season defeating Eastern Suburbs by five wickets in game two of Saturday's Twenty20 double headers.

