Artists capture life in the Bay in new arts centre exhibition

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is running two exhibitions through most of January.
Life in The Bay is made up of local scenes, landscapes and waterways and runs until January 23.
A celebration of local landscapes and waterways, the exhibition invites visitors to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of this coastal paradise through the eyes of talented local artists.
The second is a mosaic exhibition which is a feast for the eyes.
You will find mosaics of all shapes and sizes, made from a variety of materials, including glass, stone, and tile. Featured Potters are Janet McDonnell and Renee Buman.
You will find an incredible range of artwork and special craft pieces reflecting the great skills of our local artisans, whose talents cover sixteen unique crafts. Mementos of your stay in the Bay are available for sale in the gallery.
This month's featured artist is Lizzie Paterson who was born in Scotland, but was lured to the Bay in 2009.
Lizzie married the boy across the road and had two children. They raised the children on the Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond, where they had hens, geese, lambs, a pony and several golden retrievers which were working dogs.
She has always loved painting and spent many years learning most mediums at the Green Gallery in Aberdeen with like-minded friends.
When her daughter, son-in-law and their two girls moved to Australia, Lizzie spent several years visiting them on the Northern Beaches.
In 2009 she and her husband took the huge step to move from Aberdeen Shire to Scott Circuit ,Salamander Bay.
Lizzie joined Port Stephens Community Arts Centre not long after she moved to the Bay and enjoys every minute spent with the artistic community who love to paint, experiment, learn together, laugh chat, and enjoy life together.
"We are lucky to have such a wonderful creative centre on our doorstep," she said
Lizzie's favourite topics to paint are abstract landscapes using her favourite colours. Flowers are another passion.
The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is located at Cultural Close, Nelson Bay. It is open seven days a week from 10am-4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.