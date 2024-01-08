New Year, new you? How to achieve the best version of you from inside out

If you're not exactly sure where to set your sights in the New Year, don't fret! Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

While we say it every year a "new you" is an inherently tall order. Yet despite their fame for failing, the tradition of the New Year's resolution continues. Every year we're greeted by the question "Do you have a resolution for the New Year?" Every year gyms witness a spike in memberships, made with the promise to self that this is the year we get our lives in order.

Success or failure, the New Year represents a world full of new potential, and that potential could expand to anything. People use the fresh slate of a new year to set the intention to better themselves and we think that's great. However, there's one question, what does "bettering yourself" mean?

Does it mean getting that deep plane facelift you've always wanted? Does it mean seeing a certain part of the world? Or does it mean reading that book you keep hearing about? Maybe you'll pursue some education to meet a goal you've been putting off for a while. If you're not exactly sure where to set your sights in 2024, don't fret! We're not here to preach solutions at you, we're here to help you work it out.

Goals list

Your idea of the "best version" of you should be exactly that, your idea. Of course, you can seek inspiration and ideas from friends and family, but ultimately if you aren't the version of yourself you want to be, then you're not the "best" version of yourself, regardless of what that looks like.

Let's say you're making money hand over fist working as a fashion designer, but you don't like much about the job. The emotional toll, mental stress, and lack of job satisfaction will hardly be conducive to your long-term best version will it?

First, you need to work out who you are, and who you want to be. Do you want to be well-read? Put down "read more books" on a goal list. Do you want to change careers? "Explore opportunities in the [goal] industry."

No one said a resolution had to be one thing, and just as a person is multifaceted, the growth required to achieve the "best version" of yourself may well include resolutions about mental, emotional, spiritual, or physical growth.



Not only that but having multiple goals for your resolution will allow you to take healthy "breaks" from one to the other. That way, all the pressure for success or failure doesn't ride on a single thing. You're more likely to succeed in small, consistent, sustainable efforts rather than a concentrated "all in" approach to a single idea.

Practical plans

Once you've worked out what your goals are for the New Year, it's time to set aside some time with your laptop or phone and do some serious research. Order your goals in terms of what process works for you, and then go about setting some foundations for the New Year.

For example, if you want to read more books, maybe make a wishlist on your preferred book retailer's website then work your way through it during the year. If you want to improve your mental health, look at counsellors or mental wellness workshops. Maybe you're endeavouring to be a little more creative. Take a look at what kind of projects and learning resources are out there for you to get involved in.

Once you've done your research you can set about making plans to meet your goals, or at the very least get the journey started.

Be realistic

It's important to not get bogged down in fantasy. We can hold an idealised vision of the future in our minds without recognising the damage those standards are doing. Holding ourselves to an impossible standard not only sets us up for failure, but it solidifies a method of thinking that means we will never be happy with what we achieve.

When pursuing your New Year's resolutions, it's important to be kind to yourself. Where your goals concern your health, chat with your GP about whether or not the goals you're setting are realistic. Maybe the first step in a health-geared resolution could be getting a care plan drafted with your doctor.



Or if you'd like to garden more but know that you've struggled to care for gardens in the past, maybe start with just one simple houseplant to get you in the swing of things.

Small, regular investments in yourself allow you to pace out the work you're doing, and it's so important to pace yourself in these kinds of transformative goals. Rome wasn't built in a day, your self-actualisation likely won't come to fruition in the space of a single year, However, 2024 can be the year that you lay the foundations of that actualisation. It can be the year that you finally realise your worth, and treat yourself accordingly.