Port Stephens police release CCTV in affray and assault investigations

Port Stephens police have released multiple CCTV images they hope will further several investigations into crimes in the area.
Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to an affray which occurred at Raymond Terrace on Sunday December 17, 2023.
The males in the photographs below may be able to assist police with enquiries.
Port Stephens Hunter Police District are appealing for public assistance in relation to an assault which occurred at Raymond Terrace on Saturday December 9, 2023.
The male in the photograph below may be able to assist police with enquiries.
Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to an assault which occurred at Shoal Bay on December 2, 2023.
The males in the photographs below may be able to assist police with enquiries.
Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, information can be provided confidentially via Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au
