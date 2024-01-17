Charity gurus Mark Hughes and Richard Jones at Family of League lunch

Well known local charity Port Stephens Family of League/Men of League have secured two stars of charity and rugby league as guests of honour for their opening fundraising event for 2024.
The Family of League will they hold their annual "kick off club day" at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Friday, February 16, with former Knights premiership player Mark Hughes and form Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service CEO Richard Jones.
Family of League Secretary Peter Arnold said the lunch time function has had been very successful over the past five years with the help of the bowling club in all departments, in particular the function crew,
"We've dubbed this year's event as 'legends of league and charity gurus'," Arnold said
"This year we thought we should pay tribute to two former rugby league players who have competed at the highest level and worked tirelessly for their respective charities."
Hughes had brain cancer diagnosed in 2013 and together with his wife Kirralee set about starting his Foundation to help other people affected by this horrible disease. Since then they have raised a remarkable $30 million dollars and sold over more one of the familiar million beanies.
After dealing with the disease, Hughes took part with former Knights teammates Danny Buderus, Billy Peden and Paul Harragan and others on some of the most treacherous treks in the world including the Kokoda track and last year to Everest base camp.
Hughes won premierships with the Knights in 1997 and 2001 and played three State of Origin games for NSW in 2001,
Jones passion and dedication to the WRHS services is well documented, however, his rugby league career has flown under the radar
A tough hooker won a President's Pup with St George in 1981 and played with the Dragons from 1982-85
He captain/coached South Newcastle winning premierships and also led a Country team to tour New Zealand and was the Country player of the year in 1992. On retirement he worked as a commentator on radio and television,
Bookings are essential at the club. The cost of $45 includes chicken schnitzel lunch, two schooners and $10 raffle tickets in an outstanding package.
