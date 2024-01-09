Nelson Bay duo Vincent and McInnes play vital Bradman Cup roles

Nelson Bay duo Lucas Vincent and Tyler McInnes have made strong starts for Newcastle in the Bradman Cup at Wollongong.
Newcastle were still on track to claim the title despite suffering their first loss going down to Greater Illawarra by four wickets on Tuesday.
Newcastle skipper McInnes top scored with 53 as his side were dismissed for 146 off 45.4 overs and Vincent took 3-22 off 10 overs as Illawarra made 6/150 in reply.
On Monday, Vincent made 19 off 20 balls and McInnes 18 not out off 25 in Newcastle's 5/102 to 7/93 win against Southern Districts in round four of the Bradman Cup.
In the field, Vincent also took 1-14 and was involved in a run-out.
