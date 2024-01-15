Lifestyle location second to none in iconic complex on tightly held Little Beach

Whether you are looking for an investment, a holiday getaway or somewhere to live, one thing is certain - you can't go wrong in this position.
Step into the life you've always dreamed of with this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom beachside apartment in the highly sought after Luskin Lodge!
Imagine waking up each morning to the serene 180 degree water views that are the backdrop to your new life.
Picture yourself sipping your morning coffee on the balcony, feel the gentle sea breeze as you watch the sun rise over the horizon.
This iconic complex is in a tightly held pocket of Little Beach that offers direct access to Shoal Bay beach, voted one of Australia's most stunning beaches, as well as a short 500m walk to Little Beach.
Immaculately presented, this spacious apartment offers two generous bedrooms each fitted with built in robes, a roomy kitchen with open plan living areas that flow to your private balcony with jaw dropping water views.
Just in case you fill the single garage with surfboards, paddleboards, Jet ski and other beach gear there is a second dedicated car space for unit 9.
