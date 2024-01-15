Citizenship ceremonies, pool party and fireworks: what's on this Australia Day

Port Stephens will be jam packed with family-friendly free events planned across four locations to celebrate Australia Day on Friday, January 26.
Events will take place at Raymond Terrace, Lemon Tree Passage, Nelson Bay and Karuah, including two Citizenship Ceremonies.
Mayor of Port Stephens Ryan Palmer invites Port Stephens locals and visitors to attend an event and recognise the important role citizenship ceremonies play in our nation's celebrations.
"Australia Day gives Port Stephens Council an opportunity to promote and recognise active citizenship in our community," he said.
"Active citizenship is about people getting involved in their local communities, and displaying values such as respect, inclusion and helping others."
This year will mark the 75th anniversary of Australian Citizenship and Cr Palmer said for 75 years, Australian citizens have been working together to build a strong, united and prosperous Australia.
"That's something we see daily across Port Stephens in all facets of our community," he said.
Raymond Terrace Bowling Club is sponsoring the annual big Aussie breakfast with other events including RAAF fly overs, market stalls, live music, kids entertainment and dragon boat races.
Residents can also cool off at Lakeside Leisure Centre's free pool party and enjoy a dazzling fireworks display at Karuah.
Published author and motivational speaker Cheryl Koenig OAM has been named the 2024 Port Stephens Australia Day ambassador.
Ms Koenig was a previous NSW Woman of the Year in 2009 and received the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2014 for her services to people with disabilities, their families and carers.
"We look forward to welcoming Ms Koenig to Port Stephens and hearing about her experience," Cr Palmer said.
Cr Palmer added, "I invite everyone to join the celebrations to recognise the achievements and contributions of our annual award winners and welcome Port Stephens newest Australian citizens."
Australia Day events in Port Stephens:
