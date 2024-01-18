Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this January

SCHOOL HOLIDAY PROGRAM
RAYMOND TERRACE AND TOMAREE LIBRARIES
From youngsters through to teens, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries these school holidays. The school holiday program features activities such as movie screenings and a family games afternoon. Bookings are essential. Contact Raymond Terrace library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree on 4988 0670 to secure your spot.
LIVE MUSIC
CHEEKY DOG, SOLDIERS POINT
Enjoy live music at Cheeky Dog every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rock band Two Smarts will kick off the weekend of live music from 7.30pm on Friday, January 19. On Saturday, January 20, dynamic rock band Earlydaze will hit the stage from 7.30pm. From 2pm on Sunday, January 21, Tesha and Mari will round out the weekend of live music at Cheeky Dog.
TOUCH TABLE
PORT STEPHENS VISITOR INFORMATION CENTRE
Learn all about rock critters with the Ocean and Coastal Care Initiatives (OCCI) team at the Port Stephens visitor information centre. Explore the OCCI touch table, learn about different shells and marine life, and have some fun. This activity is suited for children aged 7-years-old to 15-years-old.
IT'S ON! KIDSZONE
SHOAL BAY AND KARUAH
Port Stephens Council invites families to join in on their It's On! Kidszone happening throughout January. Vesta Kids DJ will set the mood with his fabulous kids disco and there'll be giant games and everyone's favourite super heroes to play with. Kidszone is guaranteed to keep the kids entertained these school holidays. All Kidszone events are free, and are suitable for children aged two to ten-years-old. Kidszone will be at Shoal Bay foreshore on Thursday, January 18 from 10am to 12pm and Longworth Park, Karuah on Friday, January 19 from 10am to 12pm.
IT'S ON! SUMMER SPLASH
LEMON TREE PASSAGE AND RAYMOND TERRACE
Cool down this Summer at It's On! Summer Splash, which is a fun and free event for teens with water inflatables, music, chill zone, photo booth, games, food and giveaways. Head along to Lemon Tree Passage on Monday, January 29 at Kooindah Park, Lemon Tree Passage from 10.30am to 2.30pm or at the oval behind Marketplace, Raymond Terrace on Tuesday, January 30.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Enjoy live music and good vibes every afternoon at Shoal Bay Country Club during January. To see the full line-up of musicians, visit: https://www.shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/summer-school-holidays-live-music-every-day/.
