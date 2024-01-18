Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this January

Port Stephens Council invites families to join in on their It's On! Kidszone happening throughout January. Vesta Kids DJ will set the mood with his fabulous kids disco and there'll be giant games and everyone's favourite super heroes to play with. Kidszone is guaranteed to keep the kids entertained these school holidays. All Kidszone events are free, and are suitable for children aged two to ten-years-old. Kidszone will be at Shoal Bay foreshore on Thursday, January 18 from 10am to 12pm and Longworth Park, Karuah on Friday, January 19 from 10am to 12pm.

