Raymond Terrace Magpies bolster side for A-grade assault

Raymond Terrace Magpies welcome back premiership forward Blake Chaffey to their ranks as they look to assemble a strong squad for the 2024 A-grade season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Chaffey played in the Magpies 2022 C-grade minor/major premiership team alongside his brother Rob, but the former Newcastle RL powerhouse had last season off.
The Magpies have also added talented Mid-North Coast halfback Kurt Lewis to the 2024 rosters.
A representative player, Lewis comes with big wraps. He played with first division with Old Bar Pirates last season.
"He is agile, fast paced, tough and fearless, exactly the style of footballer we have been chasing for our up coming season," club secretary Shenae Handsaker said.
The two will join key signing Raymond Terrace junior Pat Mata'utia.
Terrace has also made a key signing for the women's tackle team with pocket-sized star Taylah Gray back in black and white for 2024.
Handsaker said the women's team was not aligned with the Northern Hawks.
The Magpies are keen to build on their success from last season and will be fielding a men's A-grade teams in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League competition and the women's league team in the Oporto Women's premiership competition run under the auspices of the Newcastle Rugby League.
The men's A grade coach will be announced in the coming weeks. Brooke Roach will be the mentor of the women's top team.
The club will field a record four other teams, including under-19s for the first time.
The Northern Division men's squad will be coached by Ben Mossop.
The Under-19s, to be coached by Mark Collision, are scheduled to play in Division 2 Under 19s run by NSWRL at this stage.
The Magpies will run two Ladies League Tag teams, with the B-grade coach yet to be decided and Paul Marquet will run the C- grade ladies tag team.
The club has elected a strong executive to oversee the upcoming busy season with president Luke Handsaker at the helm, vice president Brooke Roach, secretary Shenae Handsaker, assistant secretary Sky Dendle and treasurer Shane Coward.
The club's major sponsors are Lakeside Village Tavern, Auto Cool and Bacon Mining.
Training resumed this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.